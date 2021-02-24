All of us, in our vital roles as parents, grandparents, teachers, mentors and friends, simply cannot underestimate the potential impact the COVID-19 pandemic can have on the mental health of our children and teens.
Life is difficult in many ways for each one of us, but we must find a way to devote an extra measure of our attention, love and support during a time when our children and teens need us by their side.
In an in-depth and eye-opening report in Sunday’s edition, Daily Item Reporter Justin Strawser reviewed some of the mental health, educational and social challenges the year-long pandemic has created for our children and youth.
“Right now, we’re going through a period that is unprecedented,” Bucknell University psychology professor Dr. Anna Baker said. All children are experiencing social issues, changes to schedules, anxiety related to the health of themselves and others, food insecurity and falling behind in school, she noted.
Selinsgrove Area Intermediate School counselor Judy Fatchaline said students are dealing with more anxiety now than they have in the past. There is a feeling of nothing being in control, mixed in with the normal stressors of school.
All of this comes at a time and place where according to local surveys, studies and data community-based mental health providers and services are under-resourced, school-based resources and training is limited and toxic dialogue continues to emerge within our communities.
Joanne Troutman, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, an organization that studies and works to address these and many other community issues, said the mental health effects from the pandemic are especially prevalent in rural communities where “we are so isolated already.”
Some good starting points are outlined in “10 strategies to reduce your kids’ pandemic stress,” published on Page A2 of The Daily Item on Sunday.
The article outlined 10 ways parents, families or friends can foster children’s resilience during challenging times, including connecting with one another, supporting children’s friendships, finding ways children can help others, helping children stay involved in clubs or groups, staying in touch with important adults, keeping up with hobbies, being physically active, creating routines, keeping realistic expectations for learning and maintaining a healthy and safe home.
It is a must-read, filled with action items we can all use to help our children navigate these difficult times, and it’s now posted on our website at: dailyitem.com/pandemic
Stacy Piecuch, senior director of community impact for the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, offered some excellent long-term perspective, noting that our young people will be the leaders of the future.
“We need to make sure they are taken care of and completing school,” she said. “We want to move away from toxic environments and produce emotionally healthy people moving forward.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.