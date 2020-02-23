Bucknell professor Mark Sheftall assumes that because the seizure of Iwo Jima did not result in its planned use for long-range bombers striking Japan, it was merely “symbolic,” rather than strategic.
True, the small area of the island did not lend itself to large numbers of long-range U.S. bombers (B-29s), but the seizure of the island did deny the use of it by Japanese fighters striking our bombers flying out of other islands like Saipan and Tinian. The denial of the use of the small airfields on the island undoubtedly saved many lives of U.S. bomber crews on their way to and from their targets.
In addition, historical records show that U.S. bombers damaged or experiencing engine malfunctions used the island later in the war to make emergency landings rather than risk the long flight back to their home bases with damaged planes and wounded on board.
The number of crews making emergency landings on this “symbolic” island is estimated to approach 25,000.
All this, at a time when the possibility of an invasion of the Japanese home islands was being planned, where every possible territory close to Japan might prove useful to the invasion.”
During WWII, there was a phrase often used to denote disbelief or incredulity: Iwo Jima, symbolic. “Tell it to the Marines!”
John Sumner,
Mifflinburg