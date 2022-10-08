Like a lot of people, I often fall down the social media rabbit hole, somehow pulling myself out of that cesspool an hour later in need of a shower.
There are some great things about social media. There are also some terrible things.
A worthwhile debate could be had that in today’s climate social media can do more harm than good, especially for vulnerable populations — I’m talking about you teens and young adults.
I was reminded of the haphazard, non-helpful role of social media when scrolling through several different social media platforms last week. A meme caught the eye that noted someone “had high hopes for America ... then I read the comments section.” That’s about the most real thing I’ve seen in a long time, so I wanted to confirm my fears.
Consider them confirmed.
One thing that quickly became apparent during the headache-inducing practice was the “IYKYK defense.” To the less hip, that’s the If-You-Know-You-Know defense.
It goes something like this: Someone says something bad about former President Donald Trump, or Hunter Biden, or Vladimir Putin or your less-than-favorite quarterback and the comments or retweets ask for evidence of said claim.
Simple enough, right? People just don’t post things they know aren’t true.
Instead of giving the requested information or data, responses tilt toward “common sense,” or “I just know” or “are you blind?” They follow it with a clever, mocking emoji to spike it in the end zone.
All that unremarkable dialogue does is continue the race to the bottom. You really showed them, that common sense and all.
Instead of offering a bit of clarity, perhaps taking the opportunity to educate someone or promote a civil discussion, the “you’re too dumb/partisan/inflexible to get it” is the default setting.
Now, to be honest, this was often my response as a parent when one of the kids would ask why they couldn’t do something. “Because I said so,” was the simple retort they often bought. That’s a suitable answer when dealing with an unreasonable toddler, but too many of us resort to the toddler response far too often because the backbone of your argument is I heard it from someone who heard it from someone who heard it from someone else.
They don’t have that data.
It reminds me of the brutal nature of watching television right now, where as soon as the punt team calls fair catch, the political ads immediately begin filling the void.
What do you notice in these ads? Notice how many candidates tell you why not to vote for the other person, but rarely why to vote for them? The only thing they 100 percent know for sure is that they support this message.
That’s boring and old. This attacking for the sake of attacking isn’t helping anyone, namely the voters looking for real answers to real problems.
Be mindful of this in the coming weeks. We’re about a month out from November’s election and we have a lot to learn. So pay attention to those candidates who tell you what they stand for and believe in, and why to vote for them.
