In May, I wrote a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf and in June a Harrisburg radio station had a Congressman on and I called in with this question:
We have in Pennsylvania alone about 15-20 closed down hospitals sitting empty, many of them closed in 2019 and 2020. Why with a little work could they not be opened temporarily as hospitals to treat only COVID cases with a special crew that would only work there?
They would need a special place to shower after every shift along with clean clothes to change into. Their dirty clothes would be put in bags to be washed separately by a housekeeping crew and clean clothes would then be available for their next shift change. But apparently, my idea fell on deaf ears.
Also, we have several empty state school and institution buildings that could be retrofitted for temporary hospitals. Why is the governor sitting on $1.3 billion? Or is this for his retirement fund when his term is up?
Chris Skelly,
Selinsgrove