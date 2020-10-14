Ten reasons to vote for President Donald Trump.
1. The direct intentional killing of a defenseless innocent child in the womb is an abomination. Sixty million-plus since 1973. Democrats voted to deny care for children in botched abortions. Trump is the most pro-life president ever who believes that life is precious and begins at the moment of conception. He is decreasing the number of abortions by withholding funds for abortions in America. Biden will increase the number of abortions by doing away with the Hyde Amendment and using taxpayer dollars to pay for them. He will also codify Roe v. Wade into federal law. Let’s not forget, to kill is against God’s Fifth Commandment. And for us Catholics, the United States Bishops Conference says, “The threat of abortion remains our preeminent priority because it directly attacks life itself.”
2. During President Trump’s first year in office he signed an executive order upholding religious liberty and the right to engage in religious speech. On May 29, 2019, House Democrats put through a bill that limited religious freedom. Religious organizations would be forced to violate their beliefs or shut down on the basis of discrimination.
3. In May 2019 the Trump administration finalized a rule to protect individuals and health care institutions from discrimination on the basis of their exercise of conscience in Health and Human Services federal programs. Obama and Biden felt no obligation to respect peoples’ consciences. They defunded a program at Catholic charities in Philadelphia to aid women in trafficking because they would not refer these women for abortions. Don’t forget Hobby Lobby and the Little Sisters of the Poor having to go to the Supreme Court to defend their conscience. There are many more examples.
4. Democrats are for socialism. Socialism is evil and can lead to communism. The latest country to try it was Venezuela; the people there are starving. Bernie Sanders is a socialist; Biden owes him.
5. Trump supports school choice to help poor children to get ahead. Democrats? No, they need the teachers’ union’s contributions for their campaign coffers.
6. Trump is for law and order. All cities that are on fire and being looted are run by Democrats. Many Democrats support defunding the police in New York and Chicago, and poor Black children and adults are dying. Murder rates are way up without police.
7. President Trump appointed 200 federal judges who will interpret the Constitution as written. Democrats will approve judges who are activists and will further the Democratic agenda. This is the only way Democrats can advance their agenda because people won’t vote for it.
8. Trump gave dignity to the poor through work. Democrats give them food stamps. Republicans teach people how to fish; Democrats give them a fish every day, one way of holding on to voters.
9. Many people hate President Trump because of his personality — he offends people. I wish he would not say some of the things he says, but considering all the good he has done and will do in the future, his personality is irrelevant. The adults he offends can protect themselves, unlike babies in the womb. The goal of the Democrats from day one of his administration was to destroy him. They threw everything they had at him on a daily basis for almost four years.
10. But the deal breaker is abortion for reasons stated above. I have never voted for a pro-abortion politician and I never will. Abortion coupled with loss of religious freedom and conscience protection is a direct attack upon people of religious faith. Think about it.
Joseph Scartelli lives in Selinsgrove.