If you received a questionnaire about term limits for our politicians, please fill it out. I received one and while I don’t usually bother with these surveys as they are usually sent from a specific political party and skewed toward that party, I do plan to do this one.
I was not aware how many of our politicians have been in office for 20, 30, even 40 years! It’s even more clear to me how biased, single-minded and self-centered these people are. It’s getting worse folks!
As an independent moderate I subscribe to term limits and a third party system. Is that a pipe dream or reality?
It’s up to each of us to take action or apathy. It’s your call.
H. Richard Hess,
Selinsgrove
Retired USAF