Hearing them read the names of those who died on 9/11 is moving but who is going to read the names of more than 200,000 dead by COVID? Who is going to read my father’s name — Harry Skill Woolway — who died of COVID? The administration knew that this airborne virus was spread easily and through breathing. They knew that many more people would die from this than the “regular” flu. No one told us. No one told my Dad that masks could save lives so he visited a person who was sick with COVID (her COVID test was not back yet when he visited).
My father, a very proud American veteran who was active duty in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. Retired and spent the rest of his life in the Civil Air Patrol. He loved this country. He was a Republican.
Who is going to address these 200,000 plus deaths as a terrorist attack? Why terrorism? Because fear and disinformation were created to spread confusion and innocent people died in order to benefit a person or movement. Our government’s administration reigned terror with misleading statements and out and out lies. These actions created confusion as to what medicine to use, who to test, how to test and on and on with the result of fear and then death.
Who will call out these names? The names of Americans who died of COVID and didn’t have to? Who will pay for the rehabilitation of those who did not die but are left with permanent damage to their brain, heart, circulatory system, gut, or nervous system?
Who will lay 200,000 plus body bags or pairs of shoes with the deceased names at the door of the man who knew but didn’t help us understand? How do we learn to live under an administration who will terrorize so many Americans?
The only answer happens on Nov. 3, in the vote. We need every eligible person to vote!
Barbara A. Schaffer,
Northumberland