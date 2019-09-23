Union County citizens are invited to one of 11 locations tomorrow evening to try out new voting machines that will be used for the first time in the next general election on Nov. 5.
It’s a great idea by election officials, working with the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area, to offer several opportunities over the next month for Union County voters to personally test drive a system that has distinct differences from the machines that have been used for years.
Kim Zerbe, an Elections and Voter Registration staffer can attest to that. She told us that she was initially nervous about how the machines would work, but a simple test eased her concerns.
“Once we got them and had our first hands-on, it was easy-peasy. It was great,” she said.
Easy-peasy is excellent, but it’s still helpful to walk through the process on a quiet Tuesday evening in September or several other days during October rather than on a busy election day in November.
The new machines incorporate an electronic tablet, similar to an iPad or smartphone screen, and a printer, which will generate a paper ballot, and a separate scanner, which will help tabulate the votes on election night.
Greg Katherman, chief election coordinator and registrar, said the new machines are more secure and less prone to error than simply marking a paper ballot because the devices will not allow overvotes and there will be no markings that are unclear.
Here is how the process will work. Election workers will escort voters to the machine and scan a code to load their ballot, rather than using access cards.
Voters will then use the touchscreen to select candidates, and at the end of the process, print a ballot. Voters will then take their printed ballot with them to a nearby scanner and feed it into the device, which will tabulate their votes.
The voter’s job is complete once they feed their ballot into the scanner, but all voters should know all of those paper ballots drop into a locked box. That forms a sealed, paper-based record to be checked, audited or manually counted if necessary.
A verifiable paper record is the primary objective behind Gov. Tom Wolf’s order that all counties replace their voting machines before the 2020 presidential election. Snyder County also has purchased a new voting system and is currently testing it. Officials in Northumberland and Montour counties are still working through options.
Tomorrow’s walk-through demonstrations in Union County will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Union County Government Center, 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg, and 10 other locations, including the Mifflinburg Area High School, the McCann School of Business along Route 15 just north of Lewisburg; the New Berlin Community Center at 318 Vine St., and township office buildings in East Buffalo, White Deer, Kelly, Limestone, Lewis, Hartley and Buffalo townships.
The League of Women Voters will host additional demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg; 12:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 4 and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the West End Library, Laurelton, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Union County Library along Reitz Boulevard in East Buffalo Township.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.