Today there are so many times I shake my head in wonderment at the folly of trying to make sense of things. Most recently it is the decision of the attorney general’s office to ask a judge to deny DNA testing of items from the Ricky Wolfe murder that would shed light on a case whose star witness admitted lying.
This office is the top law enforcement agency for the commonwealth of Pennsylvania and isn’t interested in pursuing every possible avenue of investigation of a crime. What plausible reason could there possibly be? Is it possible that they aren’t interested in the fact that quite probably the wrong people were convicted and wrongly punished? Personally, I know Scott Schaeffer and find him to be a decent, hard-working and devoted family man. We all had some people we should have avoided and didn’t in our lives and probably did things we should not have.
Judgement, however, must be passed on whether the facts match the narrative of this senseless act. If the DNA results do not serve the case of Mr. Schaeffer then the AG has no reason to investigate further. If they do exonerate him then as the top law enforcement agency in the state they must investigate the case fully no matter what. It’s not important whether the ability to try somebody is compromised by double jeopardy. What matters is justice being served. Not doing everything possible to find justice is a travesty of justice and is shameful.
Please ask yourself wouldn’t I want every possible avenue exhausted to prove my innocence? Scott Schaeffer deserves at least that especially if the evidence proves him innocent.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury