Twenty-one years, yet it still feels like yesterday. The mind’s eye won’t erase the memories, or override them.
The images remain indelible. The billowing smoke filling the crystal clear sky in New York. The charred field in Shanksville. The smoldering, collapsing wall at the Pentagon.
As America simmers and grows more divided, it is easy to forget the unity that came in the wake of the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001.
It was a dreadful day. Three thousand people died at the hands of terrorists in a shocking attack that still feels impossible.
They are memories you should want to block. Forever.
Yet we can instantly recall the horror of seeing those towers collapse. We can still hear the 911 calls to loved ones, made from planes, just to pass on one final message before ...
Each anniversary of Sept. 11 brings with it an incredible amount of reflection. We were told then to “Never Forget.”
As the years pass, it feels like many people do forget, that it slips by us that there is far more than unites us than divides us. That we are more alike than different.
But the nation feels like it is teetering, where the middle ground, the area for common agreement becomes smaller and smaller as the fringes grow louder and larger.
There are specific dates when America was rattled — Dec. 7, 1941, Nov. 22, 1963, Sept. 11, 2001 — yet each moment was followed with not only a call for national unity but actual unity.
People lined up to donate blood for weeks after the 2001 attacks or descended upon New York City to help. Lines to sign up for military service went out the door following Pearl Harbor.
The united part of United States was personified, for days, weeks and months.
But what about now? Now we are quick to pass blame rather than take part in a meaningful dialogue that can potentially lead to real change or action. Now, name-calling, degrading, mocking and social media blasts carry the day over diplomacy and compromise.
This level of anger is dangerous. It is concerning about what it is doing and can do long-term.
In the days after the Sept. 11 attacks, President George W. Bush noted that “These acts shattered steel, but they cannot dent the steel of America’s resolve.”
That was most certainly true on Sept. 12, 2001. But today, it is worth wondering how significant the nation’s resolve has been dented.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.