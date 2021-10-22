Emergency response in the Valley got a boost this week with the rollout of text-to-911 services from the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 center, which covers Union and Snyder counties.
The program, which allows anyone experiencing an emergency to send a text message directly to “911” to begin engaging a dispatcher, is a valuable tool for residents, vital 911 dispatchers, emergency responders and law enforcement personnel. It went online a few weeks ago and it is also available in Montour County.
To the frustration of many, even as internet access expands and speeds increase, there are still “dead zones” in the Valley. There are spots where cellphone access isn’t available or is spotty at best.
In some of those spots, text messaging work where calls won’t. When it comes to an emergency, where seconds matter and can mean the difference between life and death, it is a tremendous option for residents in need of immediate help.
County and emergency leaders said a telephone call remains the preferred option for contacting 911 because so much information can be obtained quickly, dispatchers can gauge a caller’s temperament and even background sounds can be heard. Briggon Bobb, executive director of Union and Snyder counties’ regional system, said “You don’t get a sense of urgency through text.”
But there is an understanding that in some emergencies — they cited domestic violence or kidnapping as examples — a phone call isn’t an option. “Call if you can, text if you can’t” is a slogan leaders are using to promote the program.
The service can be valuable in western portions of Snyder and Union counties, which are less populated and also face topographical challenges. Those portions of the Valley are also popular for outdoor activities and Union County Commissioner Jeff Reber said texting could be a critical tool for those enjoying the outdoors, including those hiking through the state parks, riding mountain bikes on trails or hunters in the field now and getting ready for the high-profile rifle deer season next month.
Those tasked with getting emergency responders on the scene as quickly as possible encourage someone in an emergency to call 911 first. But having another option in hand presents another tremendous opportunity for Valley residents.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.