During the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us took the time to thank nurses and other medical professionals for the incredible work they performed under extraordinarily difficult circumstances, caring for people who desperately needed their expertise.
This is a great time to do it again, as the nation celebrates National Nurses Week.
The recognition week, which grew from a “National Recognition Day for Nurses” proclaimed by former President Ronald Reagan in 1982, begins each year on May 6 and continues through May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the British nurse who is considered the founder of modern nursing in the mid-1800s.
In 1998, National Student Nurses Day was established and is now celebrated on this day, the Wednesday during the annual National Nurses Week celebration.
There are many people to thank this week. According to data published by the U.S. Census Bureau, there are more than 2.5 million registered nurses in the United States, 36,000 nurse anesthetists, 6,045 nurse midwives, 211,195 nurse practitioners, 423,489 licensed practical nurses and 825,238 nursing assistants.
The idea for a National Nurses Week dates back to 1953, when Dorothy Sutherland of the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare, sent a proposal to former President Dwight D. Eisenhower to proclaim a “Nurse Day” in October of the following year. Unfortunately, that proclamation was never made.
In 1974, the International Council of Nurses proclaimed that May 12 would be “International Nurse Day,” and that organization celebrates each year on Florence Nightingale’s birthday.
The 1982 proclamation establishing National Recognition Day for Nurses, states: “Scientific advancements in recent years have dramatically expanded the role of nurses in our health care system, and their knowledge and skills have increased to keep pace with new technologies and methods of treatments.
“Yet, the very core of nursing — caring for patients at the bedside — remains unchanged. Nurses bring a special compassion and concern for the patient and for the patient’s family.
“Nurses play a vital role in educating people in how to avoid illness and promote good health.
“Nurses are essential to every health care setting — in hospitals, nursing homes, ambulatory care centers and patients’ homes.”
And then, 40 years after that proclamation was signed, nurses stood firmly at the bedsides of their patients as the COVID pandemic swept around the world.
For all of those reasons, and many more, we continue to thank each and every nurse.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.