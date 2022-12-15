Union County Children and Youth Services hosted a holiday party for families and children on Dec. 3, at Saint John’s United Church of Christ, Lewisburg. Fifty-two parents and children attended the luncheon, which was followed by gifts, cookie decorating, a raffle, dessert, and a visit from Santa Claus.
Administrator Matt Ernst and the department staff noted with gratitude that the support of community members and business donors made the party possible. These generous donors include Todd Hommel and Saint John’s United Church of Christ Lewisburg, Weis Markets, Giant Markets, Pam Burns and Toys for Tots Lewisburg, Allenwood Federal Correctional Complex, The Miller Center, Union Dental Health, Allison Hall at Lewisburg UPS, Cindy and Vince Hron, T&D Foods, Rachael Herb and Service First Credit, Dunkin’ Donuts, Gable House Bakery, Scarlet D Tavern, Rusty Rail Restaurant, Pastor Michael Wenger and Lewisburg Bible Church, Pastor Edwin Ocasio and Beatriz Ocasio of Centro Cristiano de Restauracion, Beer Barn, Girl Scout Troop 642, Girl Scout Troop 61083, Ritz-Craft Corporation, Susquehanna Community Bank, Mifflinburg Lumber and Building Supply, Attorney Mark Lemon, George Dincher, Stacey Crusie, Mitch Weinstein, JoAnn Maiale, and Adam and Lucille Tarin. On behalf of the children and families of Union County, thank you.
Kathleen Pino,
Program Specialist
Union County Children & Youth Services
Lewisburg