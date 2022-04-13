The Sunbury Public Safety Electronics Recycling/paper shredding event on April 9 was such a success. We received $1,023.38 in donations that will be used for Sunbury’s 250th Celebration, and jam-packed a semi-truck with electronics. My guess on weight we kept out of landfills is 14,000 pounds.
I would like to thank some of the most awesome people I’ve ever worked with. Thank you to Deputy Public Safety Supervisor Mike Rhoads, Representative Schlegel Culver, Melissa Corbin, KVS Computers, Dave Zielinski from youth probation, the youth volunteers, Toni Swope from Applebees, and Joe Sprenkel from Dominos. Thank you all for helping keep Sunbury beautiful.
We’ve put together two great events so far, so we’re hoping our next will be even better! We’re hoping to recycle tires at our next event but there are alot of hurdles. If there’s anyone willing to help, please contact me in City Hall.
Jeff Wojciechowski,
Sunbury Public Safety Supervisor