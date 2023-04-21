I don’t know about you, but I’ve been pretty grumbly about all the taxes I’ve been paying recently. Today, though, I got a reminder of what we’re paying for.
One of my patients is a disabled vet who can’t drive, so his grandson brings him to my office on Market Street in Lewisburg. Today the grandson got out of his car just long enough to put another nickel in the meter, and his two year old son, the scamp, locked the doors behind him. Then the two year old wasn’t strong enough to unlock them!
I called the police, and within 5 minutes a police officer and two firefighters were here, and within another two minutes the car was unlocked and the little boy was back in his daddy’s arms. I’m sure they’ll have a little talk later.
Thank you to our conscientious and skillful first responders!
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg