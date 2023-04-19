On Friday, April 14, a brush fire ignited along the edge of a parcel of property owned by Susquehanna University in Cooper Township, Montour County.
Known to us as The Rev. Dr. Lois D. Martin and Dr. Thomas J. Martin, MD Retreat Center, this property is used as a study and gathering space for many of the university’s academic and extracurricular programs. Fortunately, Friday’s fire did not seriously damage the property, a fact owed to the quick action of responding volunteer firefighters.
Our property was protected by personnel from the following fire departments: Bloomsburg, Buckhorn, Danville, East End, Liberty Township, South Side, Valley Township, and Washingtonville, as well as individuals from Danville Ambulance, PA State Police, PennDOT and the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Our emergency services personnel take time away from their families and risk their lives every time they respond to an emergency. To them, we offer our sincere thanks.
Jonathan D. Green,
President,
Susquehanna University