I wish to thank all the first responders who quickly assessed the situation and did their best to save the structure at Bethany Church. I personally would like to thank Captain Joe Stump from the Milton fire company for his leadership and decisions that accomplished that goal. For all who gave of their time for training and preparation, I say you should all be commended.
I want to thank all who were involved in the savings of the contents. To all of the local churches that offered physical help and Spiritual help, you can never be thanked enough. For those churches who supplied trailers to transport and storage of the saved items a special thanks to Christ Wesleyan, and to Revival Tabernacle for their help.
In the season of Advent, the first lesson is a lesson of Hope we have of resurrection, that out of chaos God created all so out of the chaos of the fire God will create a new church.
The Bethany church will continue to meet at the West Milton UMC at 310 High Street in West Milton at 11 a.m.
Several have asked how to help us during this time and prayers are first and foremost as we seek God’s direction. Second, if anyone would like to help in the recovery, checks can be made out to Bethany UMC and in the memo line write fire fund and mail them to Bethany UMC 18 Center Street in Milton, Pa., 17847.
Pastor William (Bill) McNeal,
Milton