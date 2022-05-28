The Kulpmont Cruise Association would like to thank the people who supported our show on May 15, at the Mount Carmel Area High School auditorium. They were treated to an outstanding show by the Mahoney Brothers Band who relived the fabulous ’50s, the sensational ’60s, the memorable ’70s, the Beatles, Beach Boys and much more.
They clapped their hands, kept in time with the music, and danced to their favorite songs. A great time was had by all who attended. A special thanks to the owners of the vintage vehicles on display outside to get the crowd in the mood for the show.
An undertaking like this kind of show is not possible without the support of the following businesses and organizations: H&P Construction, West End Automotive, Union National Bank, Moss Garden & Cafe, The Notary Shop, Kulpmont Sunoco, Jan Sobieski Club, The Difference by Coleen, Northeast Hearing, West End Fire Company, Kulpmont; Archie’s Shoes, Hollywood Pizza & Bakery, WyoTech, Wesloski Investors, the Sportsmens Club, Helping Hands, Champion Beverages, Attorney Ed Greco, Varano Insurance Agency, C.J. Lucas Funeral Home, Floral Creations, Turlis Sewer and Drain, Susan Hepler Beauty Salon, Sciccitano Ace Hardware, Mattucci’s, Vine Street Shop, Sciccitano’s Pizza.
Now is the time to get ready for the 20th anniversary cruise in Kulpmont on June 19. The cruise began in August of 2002. It gets bigger and better each year. Last year there were more than 200 vehicles in the lots at Holy Angels.
Joe Cesari,
President, Kulpmont Cruise Association