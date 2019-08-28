This morning (Aug. 24) I had the honor of reading the obituary of Carson A. Shrawder. To read it was as good as reading any account of World War II, in particular, the Battle of the Bulge.
In these times of political unrest and division of loyalty to this country, it was great to read about a true American Patriot who fought to keep these freedoms we have and should never surrender.
Mr. Shrawder, I, along with I’m sure a grateful nation, thank you for your service and sacrifice. To the family of this patriot, liberator and man, thank you for the awesome account of one man’s life who truly made a difference to this great nation, world, and I am sure your family.
John Albright II,
Lewisburg