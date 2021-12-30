The spotlight will shift quickly early next week, from those who have been serving citizens here in the Central Susquehanna Valley for years, and in some cases decades, to those who will raise their hand for the first time to take the oath of office.
So before that happens, we would like to offer a few words of appreciation to all who have stepped up to serve their county, city, borough, township or school district and will be leaving office as the new year begins.
They include Union-Snyder President Judge Michael T. Hudock, Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner and Lewisburg Area School Board member Mary Brouse, in addition to many others across the Valley and state who are completing their elected terms.
Also stepping down from their elected posts next week are Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich and City Councilman Chris Reis, who both offered dedicated service to the city over the past four years.
Judge Hudock, who earned his bachelor of arts degree in political science Magna Cum Laude in 1974 at Millersville College and his law degree in 1977 at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, operated a successful private law practice for more than three decades before he was elected in 2011 to a 10-year-term as a Common Pleas Court Judge in Union and Snyder counties.
In addition to his duties as the district’s president judge, he presided over the Union-Snyder County Treatment Courts, which opened in 2008. The special court program is designed as a last chance for repeat offenders to avoid state prison terms for drug offenses.
Wagner, who earned a bachelor’s degree in education at Penn State University and a master’s degree at Bucknell University, and served as a counselor in the Lewisburg Area School District for nearly 33 years, has been the mayor of Lewisburg for more than 20 years.
“She loves Lewisburg,” her friend Cindy Peltier said recently. “Lewisburg is Lewisburg because of her. She always has the right words to say at the right time.”
Brouse was recently honored by her fellow members of the Lewisburg Area School Board for her 28-year tenure as a school director. During that time, she emphasized the importance of the SUN Area Vocational Technical Institute in New Berlin and challenged incoming members of the school board to not lose track of that school and its students.
The beginning of a new year often brings changes in leadership at volunteer fire departments across the Valley. To those who have served in these vitally important leadership positions, as well as every single member of each fire department, we offer our gratitude for your service.
All of these people, including those not named, could have dedicated their time and energy to other interests, but they chose to offer their ideas, vision, experience and expertise to serve their fellow community members.
For that, and so much more, we say thank you and offer best wishes in your future endeavors.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.