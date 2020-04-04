I want to thank The Daily Item staff for your outstanding news coverage relating to COVID-19. You’ve anticipated what people need and want to know, while avoiding the extremes of fearmongering and dismissiveness. You’ve prioritized informing people about where to obtain food, accurate information, and internet access. You’ve presented in-depth stories that help us to see why, for example, our state unemployment system has been underfunded since 2016 and is overwhelmed now. You’ve shown us the daily realities of first responders and truckers, those folks on whom our lives depend now more than ever. You’ve described how medical professionals are innovating to meet immediate needs.
In your pages, I see people stepping up in hundreds of ways large and small to help others and keep everyone safe.
I’m heartened to think that if we can respond in these ways to the novel coronavirus, we can work together to overcome other challenges as well: global warming, opioid addiction, systemic racism, and food insecurity, to name a few that affect people in the Valley and elsewhere. Your stories are demonstrating that Americans can and will make behavioral changes for the greater good. Thank you for your work.
Sabrina Kirby,
Lewisburg