It is a fact Biden won the election by 6 million votes. It is a fact Republicans won many legislative positions in this election. The people wanted Republican representation in the government.
To get that many more votes for Biden, do the math. Many Republicans voted for Biden, not Trump, but continued their party affirmation. The steal came from within the Republican Party! They should be proud their votes were counted and showed they are not what Trump represents. Thank you, proud Americans!
William Herrold,
Northumberland