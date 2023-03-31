I was a resident of 1119 Miller Street. On Sunday, March 26, while driving home from church I received a phone call no one — especially a parent — wants to receive: ”Mommy, mommy, where are you? Our house is on fire!”
My teenage daughter who was not feeling well stayed home from church this day. While she was sleeping she was woken up to the sound of the fire alarms in our house going off. By the time she woke up got out of bed and opened her bedroom door it was already to late to leave the house out the doors, She had to make the brave decision to jump out of her bedroom window!
Thankfully she got out safely.
But the reason I am writing this letting is because I just wanted to scream thank you! Thank you from the very bottom of my heart to all of the firefighters who responded and did everything they absolutely could do to help our family! I do not know the man’s name but he was there before the fire trucks got there and helped encourage my daughter to get out of the house,
There was another man who came and gave me a hug and we had a conversation about the good Lord above watching over everyone! Another who took pictures off of my walls and gave them to me, another who wouldn’t give up looking for our dog until he was found and removed safely from the house.
Thank you, thank you, thank you to all of the firefighters who were there. Your work is often unnoticed until you are needed in a tragedy! I will forever be grateful for everyone!
Also wanted to thank all of the bystanders who came and hugged us who brought my animals food who gave my daughter a jacket and shoes as she jumped in her pajamas! Who brought us food or water while we watched our house burn! Our town is amazing!
Also wanted to thank Victoria Rosancrans for comforting us and getting water for us!
Alex Santa,
Sunbury