I’m writing this letter in response to a letter to the editor, “Elections have consequences” (Sept. 8). The letter written by Lassie McDonald seems to be confused and mistaken. It is the state legislature that continues to expand gambling in the state which is taking away from the state Lottery.
Tom Marino is an attorney who is advising his client in matters which Mr. Marino is uniquely qualified. This is no different than a doctor lending support to the patient, or factory worker manufacturing a product. Unfortunately, I believe the reason for the letter to the editor was to demean and denigrate former Congressman Marino’s public service. Tom Marino has served as Lycoming County District Attorney, U.S. Attorney from the Middle District of Pennsylvania, and United States Congressman in the 10th and 12th districts. He has served with honor, dignity and distinction.
Tom Marino is a private man who has shown a great love for his wife, his children, his family and public for which he served.
Rather than throwing stones or casting dispersions toward Mr. Marino, it would be better just to say “Thank You.” Thank you for your time as our Congressmen. May God bless and keep you and your family and may we give you the respect and privacy you so richly deserve.
Mark J. Harris,
Middleburg