We have many unsung heroes and most don’t get the credit they deserve. Sometimes we never think of them until there is an emergency and we need their help.
Our volunteer firemen who not only save lives and property but also suffer injuries and even death for helping their neighbors are true heroes.
My wife and I recently had an incident occur when there was smoke in our home causing an ADT smoke alarm to go off while we were away. Both the Stonington and Elysburg fire companies were there within minutes.
Immediately, they discovered a furnace problem which was caused by a PPL power surge. What a relief it was to know that our home was safe and not burning down.
These are the unsung heroes we need to say thank you to more often. We must support them in any way we can. Some areas are having trouble recruiting volunteers. Being a volunteer firefighter offers much satisfaction knowing that you’re helping your community by being a part of that fraternity and brotherhood of fellow heroes you can always count on. Volunteer to become a special hero too.
In ending, please don’t forget the next time you see one of our volunteer firefighting heroes. Take the time to say, “Thank you. Thank you for serving.” Our volunteer firefighters, just like our police, our military and others, need these few words to remind them just how important they are to us.
Ronald and Jean Schreffler,
Paxinos