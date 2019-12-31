On Dec. 18, I was involved in the snow squall pile-up on Interstate 80. I am very lucky to be alive. My car was hit a few times but the cabin held, and I lived to be grateful.
I am so grateful, for so many things — well, mostly so many people. First, the truckers. Once the accident was over, they checked in with everyone to see if help was needed. I’m sure when the first responders got there they were able to direct them to those in need. The trucker who was training the driver in the truck I wound up nose to nose with, bandaged my hands, took care of all sorts of folks, and called the next day to see how I was. Everyone who could move about was kind and solicitous. Whatever we had in our cars — that wasn’t destroyed or filled with glass was pulled out and offered to neighbors. Everyone was kind. Everyone was generous.
The police, the fire companies and the EMTs could not have been more efficient or kinder. They came by again and again, apologizing for the wait, knowing it was very cold. But it was cold for them, too, and no one complained. And it was a horror scene. That amount of trauma is a lot for anyone to deal with. I am so sorry for those who were killed in this horror and for the families to whom they will not return. I wish them comfort, love, and happy memories.
Since I was only slightly wounded, about three hours after the accident happened, I wound up on the school bus to Evangelical Community Hospital.
I was checked in by a friendly young woman who works at CVS. Every caregiver in the area responded. I was rolled in the door and Kendra Aucker, hospital CEO and President was there to greet us and help mitigate the mayhem we brought with us. Dr. Stone was kind and thorough. I’m sorry I can’t remember the names of my nurses and radiology techs, who were also so caring. I’m sure the staff at Geisinger was every bit as caring, and I know my friend Rev. Kristina was there for those families.
I called my brother and a couple of friends in the midst of this, Sara Phinney Kelley came to pick me up and take me home. I’d called Lawton Insurance agency, and Vickie called me back to check-in. The people from Erie Insurance, Melanie, Kathy, Todd and Becky were wonderful. I went to get glasses, and Jackie knew my name, knew what glasses I wore, they didn’t have them. I will soon be wearing the glasses she thought I should have gotten last year. (Imagine, Ann, with no red glasses.) I spoke to the trooper the other day, and he remembered talking to me. That’s good work and a small-town heart.
Friends have been amazing. My brother and family have rallied. All my neighbors in this Susquehanna Valley know how to care for one another.
I will carry that love into the new year as I continue to heal, body and spirit. Both were rattled by this. Both are settled by kindness and love. May we make 2020 a better year for everyone.
The Rev. Ann Keeler Evans is the minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley.