When emergencies happen, they’re right there to help. They’re your neighbors or your family members. They attend your church and coach your kids’ sports teams. They’re the people in your community who give so much of themselves and are willing to drop whatever they’re doing to help you, and we know them as first responders.
This week marks National Emergency Medical Services Week. It’s a yearly observation, but this year, let’s show a little extra attention to these brave men and women who come to help you when you need it the most.
Our EMS workers have been on the front lines of the pandemic for more than a year and have been playing a crucial role in the battle against COVID-19. They’re truly heroes in this fight. They’ve been treating and transporting people who are in critical need, navigating staffing challenges, having to improvise personal protective equipment early on in the pandemic to keep themselves and patients safe — and now some are even providing the COVID-19 vaccine. They’ve done all of this while continuing to provide lifesaving emergency care, and like always, they are there for us when we need them most.
Our EMS workers deserve our endless gratitude for the work they do. In addition to thanking them, you can help them through a membership with your local EMS agency or even joining their ranks alongside them and volunteering with your local agency. And the simplest, best thing you can do for them this year? Get your COVID-19 vaccine. You can not only thank EMS workers but also help protect them by getting the vaccine and helping us all get through this pandemic.
During National EMS Week, join Geisinger in honoring these heroes. To each and every EMS provider out there: Thank you for everything you do, this week and every week.
David J. Schoenwetter, D.O.,
Director, Division of EMS, Geisinger
Medical Director, Geisinger Life Flight