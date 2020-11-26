Today, as we celebrate Thanksgiving, we give thanks for our family and friends, as people have done for the past 399 years since that first fall gathering in Plymouth, Mass.
The Pilgrims who gathered for that first Thanksgiving in 1621 did so after a year of hardship, disease, illness and loss, and we do so again today in the midst of a global pandemic that has infected about 60 million people around the world and claimed the lives of more than 1.4 million.
It has been a difficult year, but today is a time set aside in the United States to give thanks, not only for our friends and family, but for many others – who through their strength, determination, compassion and love – have earned our full measure of appreciation.
The list is lengthy, but at the top are all the medical and health care professionals — doctors, nurses, medical and long-term care staff members — who put their own health at risk every day to provide care to those suffering with COVID-19.
Joining them on the front lines of the battle against this nasty virus are first responders: paramedics, EMTs, ambulance personnel, firefighters, police and other emergency service workers who rush to help, regardless of the circumstances they may face.
There are many others who deserve our thanks and appreciation today, including:
n Essential personnel, those put on their face masks on to go to work every day at grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and many other kinds of retail outlets to ensure we can get the essential supplies we need.
n Truck drivers, who go the distance to move goods, even when they may find it difficult at times to locate a restaurant where they can enjoy a good meal.
n Volunteers at food banks, drives and distributions and those who give their time to agencies that provide social services to those facing difficult economic, family or mental health issues.
n Clergy, who continue to offer comfort and hope to many people dealing with a myriad of circumstances.
n Election workers, who volunteered to don facial masks and gloves and work at the polls for several hours to ensure we had the opportunity to vote in the Nov. 3 election.
n Researchers and scientists who have been working tirelessly for the past eight months to help develop medicines and vaccines that will save lives.
n Volunteers who are helping with free Thanksgiving meals today.
Space does not allow us to mention everyone, but each of us knows who they are, and for all that they have done, we offer our appreciation and a wish for a Happy Thanksgiving!
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.