I read the article (Daily Item, June 24) about a vote by the House that would “limit the power of the Secretary of Health, bar vaccine passports, and limit who would be able to require vaccines.” This represents a gross misunderstanding of what public health is about. The shelter-in-place order in 2019 was for the purpose of slowing the spread of a potentially deadly virus, and to save lives, yet a significant number of people objected because this order “violated our liberties.”
People are free to catch a disease and die from it, but there is no Constitutional right to spread a contagious disease. That is why public health officials have the authority to place people under isolation (when ill) or quarantine those who might have been exposed but are not yet showing symptoms.
Public health officials are not trying to be mean to people and prevent them from having fun as do parents of young children. The reaction of these House members who wrote this bill reminds me of a 16-year-old who slams a bedroom door after being told they cannot borrow the car for an all-night keg party screaming “you are trying to ruin my life!” No, but ruining your social life for a semester is better than being called to the morgue after you have been killed in an auto accident.
This conflict is because of the scrambled messages coming from the Trump Administration in the early days of the pandemic, which prompted conspiracy theories. We now know that wearing masks and social distancing works to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and that rapid testing, isolation, and quarantining helped keep our healthcare system from collapsing the way it is in India and Brazil. Instead of trying to limit the powers of the Secretary of Health, we should be thanking the members of that agency for their efforts to save lives.
Dr. Peter Whitcopf,
Selinsgrove