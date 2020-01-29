As a life long patient of Sunbury Community Hospital, I, along with many other patrons was delighted when UPMC purchased our floundering hospital. They came upon the scene with promises of improved services and turning finances from red to black, along with vast changes to the facility which would bring it into the 21st century.
Well, none of that came to be! The only real “action” I observed was UPMC spending what had to be a huge amount of monies landscaping hospital grounds and the demolishing of a beautiful home owned by the facility in the name of “progress.”
I might add that this house was utilized by various community groups for events, meetings and activities that benefited the community. It was a beautiful home built earlier in the century, leveled for nothing!
Then out of the blue, UPMC announced it was leaving, jumping ship, much to the shock and disappointment to all!
The main reason being, “nobody is patronizing our facility”! Could it be because UPMC has failed miserably in recruiting doctors and medical staff? The emphasis on staffing seems to be happening to your facility in Williamsport, while Sunbury gets no new professionals. I guess patients will patronize the facility that has adequate medical staff. I am hopeful our hospital will be rescued by someone who will put staff on board and save this hospital that is vital to the local citizens. As for UPMC, thanks for nothing!
Rob Walter,
Sunbury