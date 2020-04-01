A lack of high-speed internet access in rural Pennsylvania has been an issue in need of attention in the Valley for years. As Pennsylvania’s schools shift to remote online learning in the coming days and weeks, that need has greater emphasis.
So hats off to a dozen Valley businesses and organizations who are stepping up to get more access wherever possible amid the spread of COVID-19. They are offering free access to their internet through guest log-ins while boosting the reach from their brick-and-mortar facilities.
The greater access will offer individuals the opportunity to access job opportunities and social services, while also allowing some families living in the more remote parts of the Valley an opportunity to keep pace with emerging online classrooms. They will be able to park in lots and stay in the car, or safely practice social distancing around the facility, and gain critical online access.
According to Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way CEO/President Joanne Troutman, the outlets offering access include: Dunkin’, Sheetz, Pizza Hut and Weis Markets in Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties, Susquehanna University near the admissions house, Degenstein Community Library in Sunbury, The REC in Selinsgrove, the Mount Carmel Area Public Library, Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library in Northumberland, Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library in Selinsgrove, Beavertown Community Library, McClure Community Library and the GSV United Way in Sunbury.
Schools across the state are closed until further notice following Gov. Tom Wolf’s order this week. It means students — and their parents — will need this critical access. Milton Superintendent Cathy Keegan understands the challenges limited access presents. In these unparalleled times, it is mandatory we get more people online.
Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell estimates that between 30 and 40 percent of students in his rural district don’t have high-speed access. Those students need to be educated in the coming months, so these dozen outlets offer at least some hope.
The lack of high-speed internet impacts children’s ability to learn, a teacher’s ability to teach, along with other family members trying to virtually work from home, Keegan said. “Rural Pennsylvanians are suffering from this lack of affordable and dependable high-speed Internet. It is time to examine the needs of our rural communities, which by its definition, impacts 235 rural school districts in Pennsylvania,” Keegan said. “As a public-school system, COVID-19 is showing us just how important we are to each other. Our children need to see their teachers, even if that means virtually. Our teachers need time with their students. Empathy and caring is our top priority.”
Perhaps this unprecedented time can be a starting point for greater emphasis on this critical piece of infrastructure.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.