The good news is COVID-19 vaccines are on the horizon.
The bad news is the key risk factors for COVID transmission map almost perfectly onto the typical holiday celebration: indoors, close quarters, different households, range of ages, travel, talking, eating, unmasked, long duration, poor ventilation.
In light of that and the already problematic level of community transmission here, regional health care professionals have a really big ask of everyone. Please be considerate and get creative about your Thanksgiving celebrations this year to make them as COVID-safe as possible.
The suggestion sounds outrageous and sad and horrifying. I am the absolute worst for bringing it up. To be honest, in October I was trying to figure out whether our family would be able to have our traditional visit with friends in Maryland. My husband had to be the holiday heavy. He was right. And now it’s my turn to tell you. Please keep households apart unless you can figure out ways to get together where you stay outdoors and masked. Let’s shoot for a turkey in every pod!
Perhaps you were thinking the latest CDC Thanksgiving recommendations were just for residents of Chicago or New York. Unfortunately, they’re for us, too. You can put in the parameters of your planned activity into myCOVIDrisk.app and it will give you the current level of COVID exposure risk for your location.
Local thinking goes that the rest of the year has been ruined for no good reason, that public health officials and the medical community have been crying wolf all year. People feel that they have been pushed repeatedly to take actions to avoid things that never happened and they’re frustrated and unwilling to even consider it anymore. But we are asking you to consider it — more urgently than ever before.
It is true that we have not previously had a serious problem locally. We avoided earlier outbreaks because we took action. Some see it as “crying wolf,” except that it’s not actually “crying wolf” if, after shouting “Wolf!” the boy kills a wolf that was threatening his flock. There were yells of COVID in the spring and we put COVID-repellent measures in effect, thereby holding that wolf at bay. We are “crying wolf” again because there are now more wolves at the door.
Up until now, our remoteness, low density, and intermittent compliance with public health recommendations has allowed the area to manage even without being fully abreast of the key details about COVID. But the efforts of those who have been practicing wolf deterrence locally are no longer sufficient to protect the rest of the community from the growing pack.
These are the key things to keep in mind:
n Case increases can at first seem to be without consequence, but that is only because they have not yet played out. Current hospitalizations stem from infections from about 10 days ago; current deaths are from infections from about 3 weeks ago.
n The disease is broadly contagious, with a hospitalization rate of around 15% and a mortality rate of around 1.5% (with improved treatment and if your healthcare system is not overwhelmed) among those infected.
n People infected with COVID-19 are contagious for several days before they come down with symptoms, i.e. before they know they are sick. Some infected people never have any symptoms and yet are still contagious. You can transmit the disease without realizing it.
n The virus is currently spreading largely out of control in 47 states.
n The extended incubation and disease course also mean that even if we take drastic action immediately, the next 10 days to two weeks of case increases are already baked in.
n The county’s daily new case count is currently doubling roughly weekly.
All of this is a lot to take in. But it’s time to get serious. The best news of all is that it is not hopeless! Even without a vaccine, we already have tools for keeping the wolves at bay: Masks, distancing, and hygiene.
A big Thanksgiving dinner with people outside your household (including college students just returned from campus — unless they have fully quarantined and been tested!) is sadly not compatible with this. Delivering food, going for a hike (with masks and distancing), or holiday zooming are. What will you do to celebrate this year that will honor your loved ones, support healthcare workers, and safeguard the community at large?
Samantha Pearson lives in Lewisburg.