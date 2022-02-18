Joel Stoltzfus’ letter about COVID mandates (Feb. 11) gives statistics about the risks for those aged 18-45.
He says suicide and road deaths outrank COVID in this group, but I know that overall about 12 times more die from COVID than from road deaths (900,000 per 2 years compared to 76,000). I care because I am not in the 18-45 age range.
From my experience, the best part of life occurs after the 18-45 years. I hope no-one loses that part because of misleading statistics. When COVID started I decided that my best chance to survive it was to not get it. That meant masks, distancing and hoping that others would be considerate.
The data show roughly one death for every 400 people. If you live in a small town of 10,000 people you lost 25 of your neighbors; if your town has a million you lost 2,500. They are not chump change.
Nevertheless, I think we were wrong to go all for safety regardless of the economy.
Peter Anderson,
Lewisburg