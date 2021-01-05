On Sunday, U.S. Reps. Fred Keller and Dan Meuser were sworn in for their second terms as the 117th Congress began in Washington, D.C. They won their seats in the Nov. 3, 2020, election.
On Wednesday, Keller, Meuser and dozens of their colleagues who were also sworn in this week will argue the process — which led to each of them being elected — was flawed. Mind you, they say the process that led to the re-elections of Keller and Meuser was not flawed, only the process that led to President Donald Trump’s defeat in Pennsylvania and other key swing states.
According to Pennsylvania’s Republican congressmen, there is no other way President Trump lost the 2020 election except for the “many unlawful actions undertaken by the Pennsylvania governor’s office, the secretary of state, and what has been described as a rogue Pennsylvania Supreme Court exceeded and circumvented the state Legislature’s clear constitutional authority.”
In a press release sent out on New Year’s Eve, eight of Pennsylvania’s nine GOP congressmen — District 1 Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick did not sign on — called the 2020 election a “free-for-all” which stripped the rightful oversight and rulemaking from the state Legislature.
“The Pennsylvania election could be summed up as a free-for-all with no oversight and different standards applied throughout the commonwealth,” the congressmen wrote. “It is also very apparent that the unlawful actions described were concentrated in heavily populated, Democrat-led counties.”
It is very apparent to whom? There have been dozens of court filings across the nation focused on the election. All but one of them — allowing pollwatchers closer access in Pennsylvania — was denied. The Supreme Court, loaded with Trump-appointees, wouldn’t even take up a Texas challenge on how voting was conducted and counted in a handful of states that President-elect Joe Biden won.
Again, you can’t make up the selective nature of this argument. In places like Texas and Florida, big states President Trump won, the process was upstanding and properly accounted for. In places like Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and a few more, there were “unlawful” actions.
As we have said in this space before, there should be a review of the first national election with substantial mail-in balloting. But this continued effort to overturn the election two months later is outrageous.
Not quite as outrageous as asking the Georgia secretary of state to “find” 11,780 votes, but you get the point.
The votes have been counted and counted again. They have been audited. There was no widespread voter fraud. The president’s own attorney general said as much. The courts have said so.
As state Sen. Gene Yaw wrote last week, “Saying a problem exists is easy. Proving a problem exists is difficult. Repeatedly saying a problem exists is not proof of existence.”
It is time to move on and begin reuniting the nation. This fight is over.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.