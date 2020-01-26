I’m writing this letter as a very concerned, taxpaying, American citizen. In recent weeks, we watched as Congress impeached the president, one reason being for temporarily withholding taxpayer financial aid from a foreign nation.
With that said, this is the reason for this letter. My wife and I have a son-in-law who has worked and paid taxes for more than 30 years but has lost the ability to bring home a paycheck for over a year because he has a malignant tumor on his brain stem which the surgeons are unable to completely remove.
Yet, our government has not one, but twice, denied him and his wife and children desperately needed Social Security disability financial aid. Is this really how our system is supposed to work?
Ralph Kerstetter,
Mount Pleasant Mills