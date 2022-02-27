Mr. Arthur Keller’s Feb. 20 op-ed titled, “The ‘new’ America” is an example of the American pastime of blaming everything on whatever president holds the office at the time, regardless of whether she/he has anything to do with, or can do about, it.
In Mr. Keller’s case, his op-ed is a collection of random accusations against President Biden void of supporting evidence or even a logical connection between cause and effect. In fact, using his logic, he could just as easily have blamed the existence of COVID on our ex-president.
Consider the topics Mr. Keller blames on President Biden without supporting evidence or a logical connection:
Inflation. Our inflation is the result of the 2020 COVID lockdown, not President Biden. This lockdown meant both manufacturing and importation of raw materials and goods was halted. When the lockdown was over, manufacturers and supply ships could not keep up with the sudden increase in consumer demand. The result: higher prices.
So what can any president do to control inflation, short of mandating price controls, a key feature of socialism?
Truck driver shortage. This is the result of both the continued retirement of Baby Boomers that constitute most of the truck drivers and the low wages of the job, not President Biden. Again, what can any president do in a capitalist economy like ours, short of dictating wages, another key feature of socialism?
Fentanyl. Here, President Biden did what he could do: Support the House’s approval to make permanent the Emergency Rule in the Controlled Substances Act governing fentanyl.
It should be noted that, contrary to the GOP talking point Rep. Meuser was told to spread, Democrats did not block the HALT Fentanyl Act. This is because the act was never introduced to Congress since it became redundant when the House approved the Emergency Rule.
Illegal immigrants. Yes, President Biden should be blamed for poorly explaining why illegal immigrants were being “sprinkled” around our country. Furthermore, there needs to be a serious conversation about why these immigrants were able to cross the border in the first place.
But once crossed, what was President Biden expected to do? After all, until these immigrants, mostly “Unaccompanied Alien Children,” can be reunited with their parents, basic humanity requires they be housed somewhere.
As for giving illegal immigrants stimulus checks, Mr. Keller offers no supporting evidence that this occurred. This gives the impression that this is just another GOP talking point Rep Meuser would spread as a sign of loyalty to our ex-president.
The Wall. This medieval approach to stop border crossings doesn’t work given how easily it can be bypassed (how tall and deep do you make it?). As for who benefits from the wall; one is Fisher Industries, a GOP donor who received $400M for erecting a wall that failed.
Foreign Policy. Again, how did President Biden mismanage Iran?
Regarding Afghanistan, what should Mr. Biden have done differently to extract U.S. citizens from this never-ending war? Sadly, the extraction costs lives, but how many lives would have been lost if the military had stayed? For that matter, what would our ex-president have done differently?
Police. What specific policy did President Biden implement to “defund the police,” particularly since he has repeatedly said he does not support this? Furthermore, what is the logical cause and effect argument for relating police deaths to President Biden?
Again, without supporting evidence, this comes across as yet another GOP talking point spread with the hope that people will eventually believe it.
Bottom line: As humans, we’re all entitled to vent our frustrations. But when it comes to politics, albeit an emotional topic, society needs well-informed citizens capable of discussing different viewpoints based on facts and logical reasoning, not KISS style sound bites (think political ads) with unsubstantiated and inflammatory accusations. This is the only way a democracy can survive.
Peter Engstrom lives in Danville.