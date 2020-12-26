Nice try Rep. Meuser (My Turn, Dec. 18) but no cigar! After reading many of your columns in the past, I know you did not totally write this letter yourself. It is not your style at all. Your contributions are much less formal and learned or “legal-ese”-filled in content Also, your contributions are less defense-oriented. They are usually filled with more offensive designs.
One major fact is not even mentioned. That is we are in the midst of a raging pandemic, aren’t we?
Contrary to what you may be kidding yourself about, is the fact that we know exactly what you are trying to do.
And that it is totally against truth, justice and the American way!
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg