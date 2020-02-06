The liberal elite Democrats who make up things out of thin air (or osmosis) have been sending in a few letters again. Maybe they use material from the CNN since they didn’t know Russia stopped supplying oil to Belarus on Dec. 31. Russia wants to take Belarus as part of Russia.
Some elite Democrats with higher education than many, including me, think they know more than they do. Do they actually think that when President Trump says good things about Putin and Kim Jong Un that he is serious? It’s the “Art of the Deal.”
Some say Trump doesn’t talk nice. Well, Obama talked nicely and bowed to the Saudis and it got us laughed at.
Guess what Dems, Trump earned respect from other countries. You liberals don’t want to even acknowledge all Trump’s accomplishments. So what loser are you voting for?
Frank Wilson,
Montgomery