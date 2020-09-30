I recently completed a lecture series on the history of religion in America. During the lecture on (Roman) Catholicism, the professor stated that historically members of this Christian denomination have been a solid voting bloc as they were accustomed to voting however their bishop told them to.
This got me thinking about the segment of voters who defer, for whatever reason, their voting decisions to someone they view as an authoritative figure.
The most obvious example of an authoritative figure is one’s parents. Many people vote for the same political party that their parents did, and their grandparents did before them. In other words, it’s a family tradition. For instance, it can’t be a coincidence that the Kennedy clan are all Democrats while the Bush clan are all Republicans.
Another example of authoritative figures are religious leaders, particularly in religions with a strong hierarchical structure and/or a charismatic leader. In addition to the example above, in Anchorage, there is a Baptist mega-church whose pastor can count on his “flock” to vote for whoever he tells them to. In fact, it was common to see bumper stickers saying, “annoy [the pastor], think for yourself.”
A third example are political commentators. Like religious leaders, there are several TV/radio talk show hosts such as Rachel Maddow and Sean Hannity who command a large following of people who believe whatever the hosts say. Even entertainers like Trevor Noah, Rush Limbaugh, and Howard Stern have been elevated to cult-like status, with people tuning in to their shows with the same fervor as attending religious services.
This loyalty to perceived authoritative figures is precisely why the framers of the Constitution did not want “We the People” to elect our president. Their concern was, as James Madison wrote in Federalist Paper 10, the public would “…attach themselves to leaders…ambitiously contending for pre-eminence and power…” who would easily manipulate the public by “…inflaming them with mutual animosity, rendering them more disposed to oppress each other than to cooperate for the common good.” The result, according to Madison, would be the creation of “factions,” groups of voters whose only concern was their own (the leader’s) self-interest. Furthermore, if they became the majority in government they would trample the rights of the minority. Today, these factions include political parties and followers of the authoritative figures described above.
Instead, the framers created a unique system whereby each state would select representatives, referred to as “electors” to vote for president. The intent was these electors would have, as Alexander Hamilton wrote in Federalist Paper 68, “the information and discernment” to avoid electing someone “not endowed with [presidential] qualifications”. By “information,” Hamilton meant both: 1) an understanding of each candidates positions on political issues, and, 2) proficiency in the underlying academic subjects necessary to “discern” the nuances of political issues, subjects such as economics, science, history and philosophy/religion, referred to as “General Studies,” or “Liberal Arts” (not to be confused with liberal political ideology). This is why these subjects form the core curriculum in our high schools.
Clearly the framers were skeptical of the public’s ability to use critical thinking skills, rather than emotion, to elect a president. One might even say they were elitists.
But are the framers correct? Do people vote according to whatever authoritative figure they align themselves with? How many voters simply check the Republican or Democrat box on our ballots — a feature designed to ensure party loyalty, not that the most qualified candidate wins — without evaluating each candidate based on both her character and accomplishments?
For sure, there are more people now than in the 18th century who make the effort to become knowledgeable of the subjects listed above so they can critically evaluate both sides of an issue before deciding who to vote for (I, for one, am listening to free online economics lectures by Dr. Rousu at SU to plug my own knowledge gap).
The goal, then, is to get every voter to become an independent, well-informed voter, as that is what a democracy requires. So let’s prove the framers wrong, shall we?
Peter Engstrom lives in Danville.