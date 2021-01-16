Donald Trump’s seditious actions against our democracy did not begin on Jan. 6 when he addressed his supporters in Washington. It began in the early morning hours of Nov. 4, speaking to a group in the White House and claiming he had won the presidential election. Votes were still being counted. The election would not be called for three days. Yet Trump’s big lie had already begun.
Election officials, judges, his attorney general, even the Supreme Court said no, there had been no widespread election fraud. Trump persisted for two months telling his supporters that his election — their votes — had been stolen. For two months he fed his supporters the big lie, over and over. Fraud. Rigged. Stolen.
On Jan. 6 he told the thousands who had come to hear him to “show strength,” and “be strong.” Then, in case his intent to promote insurrection was not clear, Trump directed his followers to “walk down Pennsylvania Avenue…and give our Republicans…the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.”
The President of the United States telling a crowd to march on the Capitol, lay siege to it, and do whatever they felt they needed to do.
Steve Kusheloff,
Sunbury