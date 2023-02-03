On Saturday, Jan. 29, The Daily Item published a letter from Ralph Schumacher encouraging voters to cast their ballots for a Libertarian in order to “bridge the political divide” between the two major parties. While Mr. Schumacher’s motive seems admirable, and his description of what Libertarians are for appears reasonable, he fails to inform readers of what Libertarians are against.
True Libertarians believe that the government has three and only three legitimate areas of responsibility: The military, the court system, and infrastructure such as roads and bridges. Everything else should fall to the private sector (that’s the “personal responsibility” Mr. Schumacher mentions). Public schools? Not included (why should I pay to educate your children?). Health care? Nope (you should have prepared for any problems). Social security payments? Certainly not (again, your responsibility).
Before you decide to vote for someone who does not want to see your tax dollars used for anything but the Big Three noted above, ask yourself if you want to live in a community where only those who can afford it get to go to elementary and high school, and where social security and Medicare are things of the past.
Pat Piper-Smyer,
Lewisburg