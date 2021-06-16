Recently the state Senate Education Committee voted to support tuition voucher legislation (SB 733) that would establish a program deceptively called the Education Opportunity Account Scholarship (EOAS). These “scholarships” are actually school vouchers that would redistribute public tax revenues meant to support public schools to private schools and other education providers.
Donors to the program would receive large tax breaks (on the order of $600 million based on some estimates). Recipients of the donated funds would be able to spend them to pay for educational services such as tuition at private schools, including religious schools.
Paying for these tax breaks would divert resources from public schools to private schools and other education providers that are not accountable to the public.
There are several problems with this kind of disinvestment in public schools.
One concern is that private schools are not designed to address public goals such as preparing students for meaningful participation in our democracy, nor are they required to address various forms of social inequality related to issues of race, class, gender, sexual orientation, and others that continue to divide our nation.
Another concern is that, unlike public schools, private schools are not required to admit or educate special education students and English language learners. Under this plan, private schools and other educational providers would receive public funds but would also be free to discriminate against students based on religion, race, sexual orientation, or even disability status.
Finally, private schools are not required to address Pennsylvania’s educational goals and would not be held to the same standards as traditional public schools.
Rather than defund our public schools through such deceptive legislative policies, we should work together to support a strong system of public education that promotes the shared values and principles embedded in the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Please write your local representatives and ask them to reject tax credit scholarships (SB 733) that direct funds away from traditional public schools and threaten their financial stability.
Abe Feuerstein,
Lewisburg