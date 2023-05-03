Rita Campbell, in a letter to the editor on April 21, stated the following: “All of you Christians should be outraged at The Daily Item for this glorification of perversion...” in reference to a week-long series outlining the struggles and successes of some LGBTQ+ central Pennsylvania residents.
Since Christians follow the preaching and doctrines of the New Testament, i.e. the Gospels of Jesus Christ, I suggest it is Ms. Campbell who has perverted Jesus’ central teaching, which is to love all humans, especially the downtrodden, the people who are seen to be different, the poor, the weak, the sinner, everyone.
She quotes a verse from the Old Testament. Perhaps she should re-read the New Testament. Christians, and other good people should be outraged at the bigotry, mean spiritedness and perversion of Jesus’ central message.
Dennis Ziegenfuss,
Sunbury