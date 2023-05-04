Snyder County taxpayers, please do not run your commonsense into a shallow ditch, May 16, when you cast your vote for the next treasurer. I state that with an exaggerated play on words to emphasize that residents need to have sufficient facts about the candidates to make informed decisions. And the logical, mature, reliable, competent choice is Larissa Hauck, without a doubt!
She is our current 11-year on-the-job county deputy treasurer, who is endorsed with earnest sincerity by retiring Treasurer Debra Kratzer. Larissa is self-funding; that’s a fact. I emphasize she has solicited no one to contribute financially!
Whereas, Larissa’s 23-year-old opponent, Rylan Ebright, who is not the commonsense choice, has solicited others to fund his campaign and pay for his extra-large, highly-dispersed signs and his politically-endorsed mailers. They have or will be distributed abundantly throughout the county.
But, do “glitz and redundancy” necessarily equal substance? In particular, Ebright commendably identifies his present vocation as an agent with his father’s insurance business and as a part-time college student. His political supporters encouraged him to run for this position and are assisting him to reach his ardent goal “to become a politician” in some role initially within the county.
He has not worked at the courthouse as a salaried employee in any capacity. Good question might be: Has Ebright sought a position as a deputy or support person therein? It’s something that I would encourage and do suggest and would again.
There exists a loyal, capable, experienced deputy who wants the promotion. It is also a well-known fact that Larissa fulfilled capably all leadership responsibilities as acting treasurer during her boss’s six-month medical leave of absence, according to the retiring treasurer.
So commonsense dictates that we pay little regard, in this isolated case, to any reigning Snyder County politicians’ endorsements. These “friends” or “mentors” may be well-meaning but will not occupy the treasurer’s seat, nor train Ebright, nor directly maintain taxpayers’ coffers. That has been and will be Hauck’s fiduciary responsibility. She plans to maintain your sacred trust. She has the utmost respect for you, Snyder County taxpayers.
This is not a popularity contest. It is a “competency” contest. Larissa Hauck would like your vote of confidence, May 16; and so would I make that request of you, as a responsible, fellow resident. Although I am a Snyder County Republican Committee person, I write solely as an individual. I do not consider myself a politician. I had no personal relationship with Hauck prior to the onset of the contest. I assessed the candidates’ merits and gave much weight to Treasurer Debra Kratzer’s endorsement. This is purely, a commonsense, professional assessment. I urge you to hire Larissa Hauck. Realize that it is your “personal” business and vote!
Karen Roberts,
Shamokin Dam