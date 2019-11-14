How annoyingly consistent is the left’s unwillingness to compromise? How many times have you read/heard our losing political party broadcast that they won the popular presidential vote. These very loud protestations are accompanied by whispers of throwing out our Electoral College and praise for judges who opine progressive spin to change literal interpretations of our Constitution. I think progressive elites really dislike our Constitution because it constrains their actions to enable mob rule as a pathway to their version of a big government administrative state.
We were formed by sovereign states having large and small land areas, having large and small populations, and having diverse regional loyalties. To enable compromise, and get states to accede “some” sovereignty to the federal whole, a tall order by any means, a republic of laws was agreed to defined by our Constitution which protected the individual rights of you and me. We would not have our great republic if this compromise was not achieved. The compromise gives democratic representation (all votes equal) to our House of Representatives, aristocratic representation (big state equals little state) to our Senate and, a compromise within a compromise, a mixture of democratic and aristocratic representation, to define the Electoral College members who elect our president.
Our Constitution defines a rule of laws, is designed to guarantee individual freedoms, has thrived over two centuries, and was agreed to by 13 diverse sovereign states of wide disparity, ranging from the most populist, Pennsylvania, to the least populist, Georgia; Our founding forefathers, comprised a total of about two and a half million freedom-seeking people.
So successful is the Union that we have grown to over 300 million people, with the inclusion of 37 more states who were also willing to accede sovereignty to our greater whole, and presently the most populist state is California, and the least, Wyoming.
The Republic we have is based on compromise and wisdom. In my opinion, compromise and our Constitution is threatened by today’s progressive partisans who signal they want pure democracy by dissing the Electoral College.
Wisdom was shown by our forefathers, by compromising to get our Union and by using a mix of democratic and aristocratic methods in order to elect our governing representatives; they feared that purely democratic selection would lead to “mob rule” where “51 percent of the people take away the rights of the other 49 percent,” according to Thomas Jefferson.
In the 1700s, there was the crystal clear precedent for President Jefferson and his associates: The purely democratic French revolution led to mobs and the guillotine for Royal heads.
A large enough collection of angry voters can possibly be the mob President Jefferson feared.
The Electoral College is part of our constitutional system that wisely provides moderation to heat of the moment angers that are a threat to the very essence of our Republic. The Constitution is a good thing, not a bad thing!
Ken Young lives in Paxinos.