Noting an approximate 36 percent drop in the number of new teachers entering the profession each year in Pennsylvania over the past seven years, state Department of Education officials this week unveiled a strategic three-year plan to recruit and retain more educators across the state.
The 20-page report, titled “The Foundation of Our Economy: Pennsylvania Educator Workforce Strategy, 2022-2025, lays out five major goals:
n Meeting the educator staffing needs of rural, suburban and urban areas.
n Building a diverse workforce representative of the students we serve.
n Operating a rigorous, streamlined and customer service-oriented certification process.
n Ensuring high-quality preparation experiences for aspiring educators.
n Ensuring educator access to high-quality and relevant professional growth and leadership development opportunities.
“Like other states across the nation, we have been grappling with an educator workforce shortage that would have severe and long-lasting implications for generations to come,” said state Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty during a press briefing on Monday.
The complete report — which is available online at the Department of Education’s website at education.pa.gov — includes some eye-opening statistics indicating future challenges within the public education system.
For example, the department reports that there were about 7,894 new educators who entered the profession during the 2015-2016 school year, but that number has been dropping since, hitting a low of 4,828 in 2017-18 and 4,843 in 2018-19, before rising to 5,650 in 2019-20, then dropping again to 5,039 in 2020-21.
The report also points to concerns about a lack of diversity among classroom teachers, noting that students of color represent about 37 percent of the public school student population in Pennsylvania while teachers of color represent 7 percent of the teacher population.
Goals outlined in the new report include increasing the number of candidates enrolled in approved education preparation programs from about 18,000 to 21,600 by 2025 and increasing the number of educator candidates of color from about 14 percent to 25 percent by August of 2025, with the goal of increasing the number of educators of color entering the teaching profession from 13 percent to 25 percent.
These are worthy goals, but with just over five months remaining in Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration, they will be subject to the agenda and direction implemented by the next governor, who will be elected in November and take office in January.
Members of the Department of Education, under the Wolf administration, deserve credit for outlining these issues now, and setting forth recommendations to address them.
Preparing an adequate number of professional teachers to provide high-quality education to our children must remain our top priority. As the education secretary said this week: “Educators are the cornerstone of our communities and serve as the gateway to our collective future. Without them, our workforce and economy cannot survive.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digitial Editor Dave Hilliard.