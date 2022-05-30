Over the course of this weekend, including some events today, Valley residents have hopefully found time to pause and remember the ultimate sacrifice those we honor today made for this nation.
On Memorial Day, it is critical to remember those fallen heroes, who have spanned generations, fought on ground and seas across every inch of this globe to make sure those living in the comfortable confines of the United States are safe.
It is important to note that Memorial Day and Veterans Day are separate events and days. Veterans Day in November is a celebration of soldiers and sailors and what they’ve done in the service to their country. Memorial Day is a different type of day, always scheduled in late May. In many cases it is a somber service, remembering the ultimate sacrifice made by men and women for generations.
Gen. and Mrs. Ulysses S. Grant presided at the first Memorial Day observance in 1868 at Arlington National Cemetery; then it was known as Decoration Day.
After World War I, Memorial Day was expanded to honor those who have died in all American wars. In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday, and in December 2000, Congress passed, and President Bill Clinton signed into law, “The National Moment of Remembrance Act.”
It is a moment to remember our family members, friends and neighbors who served our country, and perhaps reflect on words such as these:
“For love of country they accepted death, and thus resolved all doubts, and made immortal their patriotism and their virtue.”
— President James A. Garfield
“Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices.”
— President Harry S. Truman.
“Let their remembrance be as lasting as the land they honored.”
— Daniel Webster
“Freedom is secured every day by our men and women in uniform. We must build a future worthy of their sacrifice.”
— Nancy Pelosi
“This is the day we pay homage to all those who didn’t come home. This is not Veteran’s Day, it’s not a celebration, it is a day of solemn contemplation over the cost of freedom.”
— Tamra Bolton
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.