One of several catastrophes already wrought by the Biden administration and the Democratic Party is rising crime, not only due to attempts to defund the police but also due to local “progressive” policies.
The George Floyd riots in multiple cities around the country, including attacks on many federal buildings, claimed at least 25 lives, per the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project (ACLED), and up to $2 billion in damages to businesses and private property, all in only five months. And they continued. On June 1, 2020, Kamala Harris tweeted a request to chip in to the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF) to help post bail for the protesters. Most of the protesters didn’t need the money, but the MFF did use the windfall to bail out violent criminals. Why is there no congressional hearing on how these riots were organized?
Prop 47 in San Francisco reclassified nonviolent thefts as misdemeanors for stolen goods worth less than $950. Walgreens closed 17 locations in the city after seeing day after day overt shoplifting by the bagfuls and armfuls. Some people got angry because they felt Walgreens’ profits should sustain these losses and thus they should stay open, not to mention “they’re insured.” By that reasoning, anyone’s home can be robbed because of homeowner’s insurance with nary a care for their losses. San Francisco is reaping an unintended consequence of what it voted for.
Baltimore’s D.A., Marilyn Mosby took office in January 2015. She stopped prosecuting what she deems minor crimes. Between 2015 and 2020, Baltimore averaged 111 more homicides annually than the 6-year period before she took over. Is there any connection between ignored lesser crimes and increased homicides? Probably not, but…
Philadelphia’s D.A. adopted similar policies that stop prosecuting low-level crimes. Larry Krasner took office in January 2018. During the three years since, his city has seen 112 additional homicides annually compared to the 3-year period before he took over. In 2020, the city had 499 murders, the most in 30 years. As of May 2021, the city is on track to see more than 600 homicides.
Chicago’s Kim Foxx took office in December of 2016. Between 2017 and 2020 there were 90 more homicides annually than there were during the 4-year period before she took office. The Chicago Tribune found that “Foxx’s higher rates of dropped cases included people accused of murder, shooting another person, sex crimes, and attacks on police officers, as well as serious drug offenses…”
In Boston, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins has ceased prosecuting 15 different offense categories, including charges like stealing less than $250, destruction of property, and drug possession with the intent to distribute.
In Brooklyn, Eric Gonzalez has either refused to prosecute or has rerouted many gun offenders to pretrial diversion programs.
In Los Angeles, George Gascón has ordered his prosecutors not to pursue sentencing enhancements, including those for “third strikes” and gang-related offenses. Shootings in L.A. increased 73 percent during the first four months of 2021. Murders, aggravated assaults, gang-related homicides, and attacks on police officers are also up.
All of the DA’s mentioned above are Democrats who’ve enacted bad policy. In fact, the top 20 cities with the highest increase in homicide rates during COVID, as of July 14, 2021, are run by Democratic mayors.
As a final note, Rep. Cori Bush, D-MO, wants to defund the police even as she pays for private security. She’s apparently had attempts made on her life, and I can understand her caution. At the same time, I imagine people living in high-crime cities around the country might wonder why they aren’t so important as to have police protection. Her final thought: “So suck it up, and defunding the police has to happen.” Gee, thanks.
Higher crime rates have been blamed on the pandemic, but I also believe that policies should undergird a safe society. Reforming the criminal justice system by turning a blind eye to a crime isn’t reform, it is permitting more crime. This has become a catastrophe for the victims of crime, an unsafe society at large, and a huge fail for Democrats.
Blandina Lecce lives in Selinsgrove.