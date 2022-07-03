How dare you decide what I can and can not do with my body? This time you are going too far. What’s next?

Oh yes I know, in addition no contraceptives, morning after pills or IUDs.

And after all of that, will it be same sex marriages or interracial or inter-religious marriages? Perhaps not interracial marriages because of Justice Thomas.

Where is your dignity? What happened to your hearts? I feel like we’re living in the Dark Ages.

Well keep it up The No Longer Supreme Court, you’re giving the Democrats loads of new voters.

Linda Korb, Ph.D

Milton

