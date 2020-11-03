After listening to — or tolerating — political rhetoric, wrangling, debates, insults, distortions and a plethora of punditry for more than a year, the day has finally arrived for all of us to form the only opinion that really matters — the will of the people.
Today, every registered voter can help form a more perfect union, simply by casting their vote.
Election polls across the Valley will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with COVID-19 protocols in place to help ensure the health and safety of every person who comes out to perform their civic duty. A listing of all polling locations can be found on your county’s election office website page, at dailyitem.com or by contacting the office.
The race for president of the United States appears at the top of the ballot, but there are several other decisions voters will make today to help determine the course of governance on the national and state levels.
For example, every seat in the U.S. and Pennsylvania House of Representatives is on the ballot today, as well as the election of state senators, and the Pennsylvania attorney general, auditor general and treasurer.
A total of 121,634 residents of Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties are registered to vote in today’s election. Of those, just over 22 percent — 27,194 registered voters in the four-county region — opted to vote by mail.
This is the day all voters can absolutely ensure their vote is counted, either by visiting the polls or personally delivering their mail ballot to the county election office before the final deadline — 8 p.m. Mail ballots can still be sent through the postal service, but they must be postmarked by today and received at the county election office by 5 p.m. Friday in order to count.
Unofficial results will begin rolling in this evening, but the final outcomes of the presidential and other elections likely won’t be known by the end of the day because of extensions granted to accommodate the receipt and counting of mail ballots.
The highest priority for all citizens today is to vote, then allow election officials to perform their duty — ensuring that all votes are fairly and accurately verified, counted and reported.
That may take some time, but every valid vote deserves to be counted.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.